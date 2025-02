Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit declines 26.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 150.57 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners declined 26.33% to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 150.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.150.57160.7931.7437.8449.3863.9946.2360.2633.6445.66

