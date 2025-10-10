Capacite Infraprojects wins order of Rs 542 cr from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects has secured an order with a total contract value of Rs 542.37 crore excluding taxes from IIT Bombay.

The scope of project includes construction of Fast Track Buildings including Design Drawing, Finishing Works, Water Supply & Sanitary installations, Internal & External Electrical Installation, LAN, WIFI, CCTV, Fire-fighting system, Automatic Fire Alarm & PA System, Solar PV System, Telephone data system, Lifts, HVAC, Substation Equipment, DG set, Underground water tank and External Development, Landscaping Works in EPC Mode (Design and Build Basis) at IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai.

