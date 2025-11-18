Indices snap six-day winning run on weak global cues

The headline equity indices slipped today, ending a six-session rally. Weak global markets sparked profit booking as hopes of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December faded, dampening sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of this weeks U.S. jobs data, which is expected to guide the Feds policy outlook.

Tuesdays session saw added volatility due to the weekly derivatives expiry. The mood eased even though reports suggested progress in negotiations on a possible India-U.S. trade pact. The Nifty closed below 25,950, weighed down by IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 277.93 points or 0.33% to 84,673.02. The Nifty 50 index lost 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05. In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex rose 2.08% while the Nifty added 2.04%.

Infosys (down 1.46%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.26%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.75%) were major drags today. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.85%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,463 shares rose and 2,740 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.60% to 12.10. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.20% to 6.523 from the previous close of 6.542.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.6100 compared with its close of 88.5900 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.77% to Rs 121,976. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 99.56. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.73% to 4.101. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement shed 24 cents or 0.37% to $63.96 a barrel. Global Markets: Dow Jones futures are down by 151 points, signaling a negative start for US stocks today.

European indices declined on Tuesday, as global sentiment softened amid renewed concerns over AI-linked stocks. Asian stocks ended lower, led by declines in Japan and South Korea, following a tech-driven sell-off on Wall Street. US stocks fell overnight as renewed weakness in technology shares dragged major indices lower ahead of key events such as Nvidias earnings and the September jobs report. The Dow Jones dropped 1.18% to 46,590.24, while the S&P 500 declined 0.92% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.84%. Nvidia lost nearly 2% ahead of its quarterly results, sparking broader selling across AI-linked names amid concerns over stretched valuations. The pressure extended to financial firms exposed to AI infrastructure lending, with Blue Owl Capital sliding almost 6% on fears surrounding its credit exposure to data-center projects.

New Listings: Shares of Physicswallah settled at Rs 155.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 42.39% as compared with the issue price of Rs 109. The stock was listed at Rs 143.10, exhibiting a premium of 31.28% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 162.05 and a low of 138.50. On the BSE, 2.97 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power settled at Rs 219.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.01% as compared with the issue price of Rs 217. The scrip was listed at 217, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of 227.80 and a low of 206.85. On the BSE, 43.30 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight: WeWork India Management climbed 3.36% to Rs 634.60 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 790. Fairchem Organics surged 9.75% after the companys board announced that it will meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider the buyback of fully paid up equity shares. Mufin Green Finance advanced 1.33% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis. WPIL jumped 4.59% after its South African subsidiary has secured a major contract from METSI KE MATLA JV. The total value of the contract stands at 821 million Rand (Rs 426 crore), with a project execution timeline of 48 months, the company said.

DCX Systems rose 0.64%. The company, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, has received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore. Newgen Software Technologies shed 0.56%. The company has secured a contract worth GBP 1,468,804 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) from an overseas entity based in the United Kingdom. Under the contract, Newgen will provide software licenses, AWS managed cloud services, and implementation support. The engagement involves deploying Newgens Contract Management platform across the customers enterprise, enabling users to create and manage policy documents efficiently.The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled to be executed over a 3-year period.

Sayaji Hotels declined 1.74%. The company has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the companys properties in line with its brand standards. RITES shed 0.71%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to provide consultancy services aimed at boosting investment in infrastructure and industrial development. Tata Power Company slipped 1.54%. The company said its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has commissioned a 300 MW domestic-content-compliant solar power project for NHPC at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan.