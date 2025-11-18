Oriental Rail bags coupler supply contract from Eastern Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Oriental Foundry has secured order worth Rs 3.67 crore from Eastern Railway, Indian Railways.

The contract is for the manufactur and supply of 4,172 quantity of Knuckle for upgraded high tensile centre buffer coupler for freight stock wagons.

As per the terms of the contract, 95% payment would be issued against inspection certificate and receipted challan and the balance 5% would be issued against receipt note.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.