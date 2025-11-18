Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.91%

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.91% at 927.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 2.90%, DLF Ltd dropped 2.36% and Lodha Developers Ltd shed 2.32%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.10% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.40% to close at 25910.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.33% to close at 84673.02 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

