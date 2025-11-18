Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles slightly lower in range bound trades

INR settles slightly lower in range bound trades

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled 2 paise lower at 88.61 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Tuesday in line with negative sentiment in equity markets. Indian shares closed lower, mirroring weak cues from global markets as investors braced for the delayed September U.S. jobs data and earnings from Nvidia. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 277.93 points, or 0.33 percent, at 84,673.02 while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 103.40 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,910.05. However, the emergence of foreign fund inflows, a mildly weak greenback and lower crude oil prices helped the Indian currency resist downward pressure. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and moved in a tight range of 88.69 and 88.58 against the dollar. The unit finally settled at 88.61 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous closing level.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

WeWork India climbs after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Greaves Cotton joins hands with Ligier Group

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story