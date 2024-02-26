Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 450.65 points or 0.79% at 57182.76 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 3.35%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.76%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 0.91%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.89%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.66%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.66%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.54%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.49%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.55%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.15%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.11%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.73 or 0.08% at 73086.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 22198.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 221.37 points or 0.48% at 46254.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.94 points or 0.3% at 13648.75.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

