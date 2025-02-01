Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1881.78 points or 2.92% at 62647.99 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 6.18%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 5.8%),ABB India Ltd (down 5.55%),Siemens Ltd (down 5.15%),Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 4.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 4.3%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 4.09%), Cummins India Ltd (down 3.89%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.64%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.27%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 2.63%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 2.32%), and GMR Airports Ltd (up 1.82%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 75.66 or 0.15% at 50034.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.44 points or 0.26% at 14892.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.35 points or 0.06% at 23495.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.55 points or 0.06% at 77544.12.

On BSE,1944 shares were trading in green, 1850 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

