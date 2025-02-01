Tata Consumer Products Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1060.95, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.96% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56691.95, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 101.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

