Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 5.36%, up for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1181.3, up 5.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 5.96% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56691.95, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

