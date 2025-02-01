ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 459.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.96% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 459.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23399.15. The Sensex is at 77248.29, down 0.33%. ITC Ltd has slipped around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56691.95, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 170.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460, up 3.58% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

