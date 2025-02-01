Britannia Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5348, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.96% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5348, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23399.15. The Sensex is at 77248.29, down 0.33%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 11.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56691.95, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

