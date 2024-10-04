Capital SFB records 15% YoY growth in gross advances in Q2; deposits at Rs 7,780 cr

Capital Small Finance Bank's gross advances jumped by 14.52% to Rs 6,718 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 5,866 crore recorded as on 30 September 2023. Sequentially, gross advances rose 5.11% as compared to Rs 6,391 crore posted on 30 June 2024. Sequentially, gross advances rose 5.11% as compared to Rs 6,391 crore posted on 30 June 2024. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.6% as of 30 September 2024, a slight improvement from 2.7% reported on 30 June 2024, and the same figure for 30 September 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The total deposits of the bank increased by 11.14% to Rs 7,780 crore as on 30 September 2024 2024 from Rs 7,000 crore as on 30 September 2023. Sequentially, total deposits showed a marginal increase from Rs 7,778 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The Banks CASA ratio stood at 37.1% as of 30 September 2024 as against 37.8% posted in 30, September 2023.

The average credit-deposit (CD) ratio for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, was at 82.4%, as compared to 79.6% for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and 79.1% for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 stood at 238.1%, an increase from 215.5% for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, though slightly lower than the 246.1% recorded for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Capital Small Finance Bank (Capital SFB) is a bank headquartered at Jalandhar, Punjab, India. The bank is presently having 177 branches spread over 5 states and 1 UT.

The banks standalone net profit decreased marginally to Rs 30.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 30.10 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The banks total income jumped 16.2% YoY to Rs 235.07 in Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 296.05 on the BSE.

