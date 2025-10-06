Capri Global Capital announces early closure of public issue of NCDs

Capri Global Capital has approved an early closure of the public issue of up to 40,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating up to Rs 400 crore on 07 October 2025, which was scheduled to close on 14 October 2025.

