Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital announces early closure of public issue of NCDs

Capri Global Capital announces early closure of public issue of NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capri Global Capital has approved an early closure of the public issue of up to 40,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating up to Rs 400 crore on 07 October 2025, which was scheduled to close on 14 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree secures multi-year engagement with leading global media and entertainment company

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story