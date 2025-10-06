LTIMindtree secures multi-year engagement with leading global media and entertainment company

LTIMindtree announced that it has entered a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company. This partnership builds on a long-standing partnership and represents LTIMindtree's largest strategic deal to date.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will play a role in the company's digital transformation efforts to streamline operations and modernize delivery models, incorporating automation, process optimization, and vendor consolidation to deliver greater efficiency and support service quality.

