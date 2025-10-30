Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 143.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.44% to Rs 1085.53 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 143.35% to Rs 236.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.44% to Rs 1085.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 736.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1085.53736.2668.5062.90340.17153.26314.09128.27236.0096.98

