NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 612.29 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 130.26% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.612.29503.8586.4983.08382.98245.38121.6362.9387.5938.04

