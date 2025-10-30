Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 1658.50 crore

Net profit of Sagility rose 113.76% to Rs 250.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 1658.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1325.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1658.501325.0525.0322.73448.32286.78326.81160.42250.83117.34

