Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2605.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.87% to Rs 100334.46 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 2605.05% to Rs 3859.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 100334.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99464.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.100334.4699464.426.832.316743.121877.735130.91348.193859.30142.67

