IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 564.55 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance declined 91.52% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 564.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 669.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.564.55669.9333.1436.618.5448.004.6942.932.9034.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News