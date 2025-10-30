LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 7179.25 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 1.62% to Rs 1349.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1327.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 7179.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6937.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7179.256937.7293.7394.641735.331688.971703.001665.031349.251327.71

