Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 69.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 69.39% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.93.9078.8578.6476.5141.8826.6439.5123.7128.7816.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News