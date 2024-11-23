Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 69.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 69.39% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.9078.85 19 OPM %78.6476.51 -PBDT41.8826.64 57 PBT39.5123.71 67 NP28.7816.99 69

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

