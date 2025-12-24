Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors rises after securing Rs 8-cr Nashik Municipal Corporation contract

Monarch Surveyors rises after securing Rs 8-cr Nashik Municipal Corporation contract

Dec 24 2025
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added 1.85% to Rs 217.80 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The contract involves carrying out survey and allied works for lands requisitioned for the Sinhastha Kumbh Mela 2027-28 in Nashik and Trimbak.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, does not fall under related party transactions, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the work, the company said.

The project will commence immediately as per the letter of acceptance, with completion timelines defined under the contract terms. The work will be executed in cash consideration and is subject to necessary approvals from governmental authorities.

The contract marks a key assignment for Monarch in preparation for one of Indias largest religious gatherings, reinforcing the companys expertise in survey and engineering consultancy services.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants are engaged in the business to provide comprehensive consultancy services under Concept to Commissioning of infrastructure projects which includes Survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial, mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission Line, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors. Our objective is to create consistent value for our clients by delivering uncompromising quality of services at optimum cost through continuous improvement in elemental technologies of this field, maintaining integrity and design processes which fosters excellence in all the aspects of our operations.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 34.83 crore on a 10.5% rise in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Dec 24 2025

