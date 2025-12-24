Sensex , Nifty trade with small gains; broader mrkt outperforms

The key benchmarks indices continued to trade with minor gains in mid-morning trade. The market showed resilience despite FII outflows and the Sensex's weekly derivatives expiry today. Market participants will closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty hovered above the 26,200 level.

Metal shares surged for the six consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 85.95 points or 0.10% to 85,608.72. The Nifty 50 index advanced 36.90 points or 0.14% to 26,214.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.22%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,101 shares rose and 1,730 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged. The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 25 December 2025, on account of Christmas. IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 4,56,54,272 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Wednesday (24 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 0.45% to 10,775.10 extending its gains for a six straight session, up 2.97% over the period. Hindustan Copper (up 4.95%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.87%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.12%), Vedanta (up 1.74%) and Hindalco Industries (up 1.3%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals dropped 0.77% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 46.20 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). ArisInfra Solutions rose 0.04%. The company announced that it has secured an asphalt supply order valued at approximately Rs 35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra.

JD Cables advanced 0.78% after the company has secured a significant EPC infrastructure contract worth about Rs 244 crore from Kaushal Engineering for a key national highway development project (NHDP) in Jharkhand. Global Market: Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. Media reports from Japan said that the country was set to issue about 29.6 trillion yen (about $190 billion) in new government bonds to fund its fiscal 2026 budget. The South Korean won strengthened against the greenback after media reports stated that South Koreas national pension fund was carrying out strategic foreign exchange hedging activities.

Spot gold prices hit another record Wednesday, crossing $4,500 per ounce for the first time, driven by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Gold has notched a series of all-time highs this year, soaring over 70% year to date. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose for a fourth straight session as artificial intelligence names continued to outperform during a holiday-shortened week. US GDP grew 4.3% in third quarter compared with 3.8% growth recorded in Second quarter. This is also the highest quarterly GDP growth in the US economy in the past 2 years. The S&P 500 added 0.46%, closing at a record level of 6,909.79. The broad market index is now just below its intraday all-time high of 6,920.34.