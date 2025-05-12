Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 1020.92 croreNet profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 69.50% to Rs 37.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 1020.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 738.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.02% to Rs 167.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.51% to Rs 4023.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2904.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content