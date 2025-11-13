CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 136.37 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 22.96% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 136.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.136.37117.3750.1647.4780.3767.0976.9164.2356.6746.09

