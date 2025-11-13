Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 58.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.78% to Rs 516.83 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife declined 58.87% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.78% to Rs 516.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 746.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.516.83746.6015.0019.7062.82131.6752.46121.2438.9394.66

