Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 2988.39 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 22.42% to Rs 105.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 2988.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2959.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2988.392959.6911.0011.64271.38310.45149.24190.68105.08135.44

