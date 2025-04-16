Cargo traffic on National Waterways records CAGR of 20.86% in last ten years

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways reached a significant milestone in cargo movement on National Waterways. For the fiscal year 2024-25, IWAI has successfully achieved record-breaking 145.5 million tonnes of cargo movement, marking an all-time high in the IWT sector. Along with this, the total number of operational waterways has gone up from 24 to 29 during the year. Cargo traffic on National Waterways has increased from 18.10 MMT to 145.5 MMT between FY-14 and FY-25, recording a CAGR of 20.86%. In FY-25, traffic movement registered a growth of 9.34% year-on-year from FY-24. Five commodities i.e. coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand and fly ash constituted over 68% of total cargo moved on NWs during the year.

