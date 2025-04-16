India's exports up 5.50% in FY25, imports gain around 7%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for March 2025 are estimated at US$ 73.61 Billion, registering a positive growth of 2.65 percent vis-?-vis March 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for March 2025 are estimated at US$ 77.23 Billion, registering a positive growth of 4.90 percent vis-?-vis March 2024. India's total exports during FY 2024-25 (April-March) are estimated at US$ 820.93 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.50 percent. Total imports during FY 2024-25 (April-March) are estimated at US$ 915.19 Billion registering a growth of 6.85 percent.

Merchandise exports during March 2025 were US$ 41.97 Billion as compared to US$ 41.69 Billion in March 2024. Merchandise imports during March 2025 were US$ 63.51 Billion as compared to US$ 57.03 Billion in March 2024. Merchandise exports during FY 2024-25 (April-March) were US$ 437.42 Billion as compared to US$ 437.07 Billion during FY 2023-24 (April-March). Merchandise imports during FY 2024-25 (April-March) were US$ 720.24 Billion as compared to US$ 678.21 Billion during FY 2023-24 (April-March). Merchandise trade deficit during FY 2024-25 (April-March) was US$ 282.83 Billion as compared to US$ 241.14 Billion during FY 2023-24 (April-March).

The estimated value of services export for March 2025 is US$ 31.64 Billion as compared to US$ 30.01 Billion in March 2024. The estimated value of services imports for March 2025 is US$ 13.73 Billion as compared to US$ 16.60 Billion in March 2024.

