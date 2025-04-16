Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unicommerce Esolutions CTO Bhupinder Garg resigns

Unicommerce Esolutions CTO Bhupinder Garg resigns

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Unicommerce Esolutions announced the resignation of Bhupinder Garg as chief technical officer (CTO) of the company due to personal reasons, with effect from 15 April 2025.

The company expressed its appreciation for his exemplary contributions during his over seven years with the organization. During his tenure, Bhupinder built a strong leadership team in the engineering and product development functions.

Unicommerce Esolutions is an e-commerce enablement platform, specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for processing transactions. A comprehensive suite of solutions ensures seamless end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, and logistics providers. These include a seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omni-channel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 63.4% to Rs 6.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3.88 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 26.1% YoY to Rs 32.74 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Shares of Unicommerce Esolutions added 1.65% to Rs 132.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landmark Cars rises after revenue climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,525 cr in Q4

IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

Barometers trade near flat line; IT shares decline

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 28.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Max India soars after announcing Rs 125 crore rights issue plan

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story