Unicommerce Esolutions CTO Bhupinder Garg resigns

Unicommerce Esolutions announced the resignation of Bhupinder Garg as chief technical officer (CTO) of the company due to personal reasons, with effect from 15 April 2025.

The company expressed its appreciation for his exemplary contributions during his over seven years with the organization. During his tenure, Bhupinder built a strong leadership team in the engineering and product development functions.

Unicommerce Esolutions is an e-commerce enablement platform, specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for processing transactions. A comprehensive suite of solutions ensures seamless end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, and logistics providers. These include a seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omni-channel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 63.4% to Rs 6.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3.88 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 26.1% YoY to Rs 32.74 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Shares of Unicommerce Esolutions added 1.65% to Rs 132.15 on the BSE.

