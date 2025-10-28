AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Aditya Birla Real Estate dropped 4.31% to Rs 1,679.40 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25.Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total expenses fell 25.60% YoY to Rs 201.39 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs stood at Rs 43.29 crore (down 70.64% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 59.67 crore (up 37.39% YoY) during the period under review.
During Q2 FY26, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 91.83 crore as against a profit before tax of Rs 5.13 crore in Q2 FY25.
On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 83.14 crore (down 66.59% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 13.79 crore (down 6.73% YoY) during the period under review.
Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.
