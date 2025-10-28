AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Aditya Birla Real Estate dropped 4.31% to Rs 1,679.40 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses fell 25.60% YoY to Rs 201.39 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs stood at Rs 43.29 crore (down 70.64% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 59.67 crore (up 37.39% YoY) during the period under review.