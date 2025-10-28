Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,900 level; realty share decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; realty share decline

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
The frontline benchmarks continued to trade with modest cuts in the mid-morning trade, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. The Nifty is below the 25,900 level, while realty stocks declined after advancing in the past three trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 341.55 points or 0.40% to 84,437.29. The Nifty 50 index fell 84.35 points or 0.32% to 25,881.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,880 shares rose and 1,968 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.83% to 946.75. The index rose 0.29% in the past trading session.

SignatureGlobal India (down 1.66%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.65%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.22%), DLF (down 1.17%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.13%), Sobha (down 0.91%), Godrej Properties (down 0.79%), Anant Raj (down 0.39%), Lodha Developers (down 0.27%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.05%) tumbled.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 0.30%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Bata India dropped 3.52%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 73.3% to Rs 13.90 crore on a 4.3% drop in net sales to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets:

Asian markets declined on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of an anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday, also met Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi since she assumed office.

In South Korea, economic data surprised to the upside. Preliminary estimates from the Bank of Korea showed third-quarter GDP grew 1.7% year-on-year, exceeding widely reported market expectations of 1.5% and marking the fastest pace in over a year, following 0.6% growth in the previous quarter.

The expansion was driven mainly by robust exports and manufacturing output, which rose 6% and 3.3%, respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.23% to 6,875.16its first close above the 6,800 mark.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.86% to 23,637.46, led by chipmakers such as Nvidia, while the Dow Jones rose 0.71% to 47,544.59.

Investors now await Big Tech earnings, the Federal Reserves policy decision, and developments in U.S.China trade talks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

