Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CarTrade Tech slumped 5.12% to Rs 2,330 on Thursday, extending its decline to 14.7% over two consecutive sessions.

The selloff was sparked after a domestic brokerage downgraded the stock to sell from hold, even as it raised the price target to Rs 2,350 from Rs 1,900. The broker flagged rich valuations, noting CarTrade trades at 43x FY27 EBITDA while still relying almost entirely on B2B revenues.

It added that while CarTrade runs consumer-facing platforms, they remain exposed to the cyclical nature of B2B spending. Recovery in OLX was termed on expected lines, with no change in forecasts. Rising adoption of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity over Google Search was also cited as a risk for the company.

Despite the correction, the stock remains up 39.4% in three months and 153.35% over the past year.

On 10 September 2025, the company said the government's recent GST cuts on passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and used vehicles would boost affordability, lift consumer sentiment, and accelerate volumes across new and used categories. CarWale and BikeWale have already recorded a 25% surge in consumer traffic following the tax reduction.

Management expects momentum to strengthen during the festive season, supported by higher dealer and OEM participation, improved affordability, and seasonal demand. The GST reduction is a game-changer for Indias automobile industry, said Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Group, adding that it will act as a catalyst for both new and used segments.

CarTrade Tech operates across multiple auto platforms, including CarWale, CarTrade, Olx India, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto. The company posted a 105.59% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.06 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 22.27% to Rs 173.03 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon inaugurates first U.S. manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Tega and Apollo Funds consortium to acquire Molycop

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares jump

Shree Refrigerations ties-up with Smardt Chillers

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story