Biocon inaugurates first U.S. manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Biocon announced the inauguration of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc. (BGI).

The company had acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023 and has since invested over $30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual capacity of 2 billion tablets. A few products have already been commercialized from the site, with more in the pipeline. The facility will help Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and expand its global footprint.

Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director of Biocon, commented, This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the United States and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide.