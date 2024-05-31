Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.36 crore

Net Loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 64.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 939.39% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.360 0 3.430.33 939 OPM %-201.490 --475.80-806.06 - PBDT-6.77-0.83 -716 -16.32-2.66 -514 PBT-10.45-0.85 -1129 -25.19-2.69 -836 NP-68.07-0.95 -7065 -64.46-2.81 -2194

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

