Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 57.75% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net loss of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.75% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.61% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.314.00 58 19.0113.33 43 OPM %-2.695.50 -1.323.75 - PBDT-0.600.14 PL -0.350.24 PL PBT-0.620.12 PL -0.420.17 PL NP-0.460.07 PL -0.450 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

