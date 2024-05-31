Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 2.82 crore

Net loss of Prima Agro reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.70% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 12.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.823.19 -12 12.4813.78 -9 OPM %-25.18-15.05 -8.8113.93 - PBDT3.490.58 502 5.473.20 71 PBT3.330.37 800 4.752.45 94 NP-0.560.41 PL 0.721.88 -62

