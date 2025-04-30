CEAT consolidated net profit declines 8.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 3420.62 croreNet profit of CEAT declined 8.35% to Rs 99.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 3420.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2991.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.45% to Rs 472.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 642.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 13217.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11943.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
