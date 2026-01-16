Ceigall India JV bags Rs 918 cr Jaipur Metro Rail project

The project entails Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct and Ten Elevated Stations viz. Prahladpura, Manpura, Bilwa Kalan, Bilwa, Goner Mod, Sitapura, JECC, Kumbha Marg, Haldighati Gate and Pinjrapole Gaushala (excluding Architectural finishing) from Chainage -600 m to 11400 m including spur line towards Depot of Jaipur Metro Phase-II MRTS.
The bid cost for the project is Rs 918.04 crore.
