Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 71.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 71.91% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 78.64% to Rs 111.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.111.7962.5819.0016.9226.9513.9824.1812.6817.8110.36

