Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 14.71% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales54.9052.02 6 OPM %16.1414.99 -PBDT7.796.73 16 PBT5.384.87 10 NP3.823.33 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 36.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Praveg consolidated net profit rises 12.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 78.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 34.14% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story