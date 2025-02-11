Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 14.71% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.9052.0216.1414.997.796.735.384.873.823.33

