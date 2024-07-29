Ceinsys Tech receives extension to SWSM project in Uttar Pradesh

Ceinsys Tech has been awarded further extension letter up to 31 December 2024, for one of the major projects from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh as Consultant for Third Party Inspection (TPI) and Monitoring of Physical and Financial Progress through a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) process for various Rural Water Supply Projects for Chitrakoot cluster.

This is the second extension to the existing order for Chitrakoot cluster, which the Company had received from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh in FY 2021-22 and the size of the orders/contract shall depend on contractor's actual execution value during project duration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp