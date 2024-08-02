Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Yasho Industries Ltd, IST Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2024.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd lost 12.52% to Rs 17.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93749 shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd tumbled 7.41% to Rs 1739.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1700 shares in the past one month.

IST Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 905. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1530 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd pared 5.98% to Rs 76.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14212 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd shed 5.68% to Rs 81.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

