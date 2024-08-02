Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 254.04 points or 3.03% at 8143.16 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.25%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.86%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.74%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.74%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.35%), DLF Ltd (down 2.12%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.09%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.49%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.92%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 53.48 points or 0.32% at 16530.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.15 points or 0.85% at 24797.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 659.43 points or 0.81% at 81208.12.

More From This Section

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 41.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit declines 1.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 11.75% in the June 2024 quarter

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 2158 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Wilmar surges 10% as Adani Ent to demerge food-FMCG biz to company

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Atishi orders probe into deaths of 14 inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story