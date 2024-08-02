Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1550.9 points or 2.6% at 58163.81 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 6.99%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.99%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 4.26%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.64%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.77%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.83%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.74%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.92%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 53.48 points or 0.32% at 16530.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.15 points or 0.85% at 24797.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 659.43 points or 0.81% at 81208.12.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 2158 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

