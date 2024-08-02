Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1550.9 points or 2.6% at 58163.81 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 6.99%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.99%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 4.26%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.64%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.77%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.83%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.74%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.92%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 53.48 points or 0.32% at 16530.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.15 points or 0.85% at 24797.75.

More From This Section

Real Estate shares fall

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 41.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit declines 1.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the June 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was down 659.43 points or 0.81% at 81208.12.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 2158 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Wilmar surges 10% as Adani Ent to demerge food-FMCG biz to company

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Atishi orders probe into deaths of 14 inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story