Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 746.96 points or 2.27% at 32138.45 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.86%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.76%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.63%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.04%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.95%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.94%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.8%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.65%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 53.48 points or 0.32% at 16530.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.15 points or 0.85% at 24797.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 659.43 points or 0.81% at 81208.12.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 2158 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

