Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 746.96 points or 2.27% at 32138.45 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.86%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.76%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.63%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.04%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.95%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.94%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.8%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.65%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.