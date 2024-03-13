Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 6.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 6.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Central Bank of India has lost around 14.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 218.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

