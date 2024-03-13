UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 48.65, down 5.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.65, down 5.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.UCO Bank has eased around 17.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 211.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

