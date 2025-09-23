Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India partners with C2FO Factoring Solutions

Central Bank of India partners with C2FO Factoring Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Central Bank of India has announced a strategic partnership with C2FO Factoring Solutions to facilitate Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) services for MSMEs across the country. This collaboration marks a significant step toward improving liquidity and financial inclusion for small and medium enterprises.

C2Treds, the platform of C2FO Factoring Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of C2FO. C2FO is a US based organization which commenced its business in 2010 and expanded its activities to several countries.

C2FO Factoring Solutions, has received the permission from the RBI on 04 March 2024 for operating as a TReDS Platform in the Name of C2Treds.

Under this partnership, Central Bank of India will leverage the capabilities of C2FO Factoring Solutions, a licensed TReDS platform, branded as C2Treds, to offer seamless invoice discounting services. The move aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's push to expand digital financing avenues for MSMEs and promote transparent, efficient trade receivables management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Suraj Estate Developers launches value luxury residential project in Dadar worth Rs 250 crore

India's business activity growth sees modest slowdown in September

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story